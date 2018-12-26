Heading to YVR on Boxing Day? Expect traffic delays

Boxing Day travellers are being urged to take transit to Vancouver International Airport to avoid heavy traffic heading to and from the nearby outlet mall.

Staff at YVR say the annual Boxing Day sale at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet is expected to draw big crowds, and they're expecting heavy congestion on the streets surrounding the airport.

In a press release, YVR says anyone flying out of the airport or heading to the outlets Wednesday should take the Canada Line if possible. For those who have to drive, it's best to allow extra time for the trip and draw up a parking plan before leaving home.

Airport staff say they're working with RCMP in an attempt to keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible.