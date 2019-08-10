Hong Kong protests aren't stopping some Vancouver travellers
Canadian government warning travellers to exercise high degree of caution
The Canadian government is warning travellers heading to Hong Kong to exercise a high degree of caution due to ongoing protests there, including a mass sit-in protest at its airport.
But that didn't stop travellers who flew out Friday from the Vancouver International Airport.
Sonya Yong, 42, learned of the government's warning Thursday night and, with two kids by her side, said she's not taking it lightly.
"It's definitely concerning," said Yong, a Canadian citizen who works in Hong Kong as a teacher, before checking in to her flight.
"It's unavoidable, we have to go."
Yong said she lives in the outskirts of Hong Kong and is keeping track of social media to determine which areas in the city to avoid.
Mass demonstrations have crowded city streets since June, sparked by a now-defunct extradition bill and wider calls for democratic reforms.
To date, thousands of tear gas grenades and rubber bullets have been used on demonstrators in the city.
The Canadian government is warning travellers to avoid areas with large demonstrations.
Stephanie Tang, 17, was flying back to Hong Kong for five months while on a break from school in Canada. She said she supported the protesters and still plans to go out in the city.
"We still keep going with our lifestyle," she said.
Travellers are advised to register with the Canadians Abroad, a free service that allows the Canadian government to notify travellers in case of an emergency abroad or a personal emergency at home.
With files from Jon Hernandez
