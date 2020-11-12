Family appeals for help to locate missing Vancouver woman

The son of missing Vancouver woman Yu Ting Ji is asking the public to keep an eye open for the 53-year-old.

Alger Liang said his mother left home with only her Compass card on the morning of Nov. 9, and is known to have tapped out at Waterfront Station at 7:13 a.m. PT.

She was captured by a security camera walking past Bella Gelateria at 1001 West Cordova St. at 7:19 a.m. PT, heading in the direction of Stanley Park.

"I want to tell people to keep their eyes peeled, specifically Lost Lagoon, English Bay and Second Beach area," he said. "She may be disoriented or a little confused, but she's not dangerous at all."

Liang says his mom goes by the name Ting. She was wearing a white jacket, black pants, grey toque and possibly a yellow face mask. She is Chinese, five feet five inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black-brown hair.

Missing woman Yu Ting Ji is seen walking west on Cordova Street on the morning of Nov. 9. (CBC)

Vancouver police say they are actively investigating the case and are in contact with the family.

Friends, family and volunteers have been searching Stanley Park and surrounding areas and putting up posters.

"We're trying to keep our hopes up that she is somewhere," Liang said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2530, quoting case #20-198004.