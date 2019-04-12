Teen suffers head injury following incident on Grouse Mountain

North Vancouver RCMP are looking for witnesses following an incident between two skiers on Grouse Mountain that left a teenager with a severe head injury.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries wouldn't divulge specifics of the March 30 incident but said it happened on a run called The Cut.

"It was thought that the injury was minor but it turned out to be quite serious, enough to require hospitalization," said DeVries.

RCMP and Grouse Mountain staff are asking the public for help in trying to identify the second skier.

"Sometimes people have GoPro cameras on their helmets ... if they have any video footage from Grouse Mountain on The Cut between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm on that date, get in touch with us," said DeVries.

The injured teen was wearing:

White Adidas brand hooded sweatshirt.

Dark blue tuque.

Tan coloured pants.

Police ask anyone with information or video from that time to contact Const. Yushi Ebisawa with North Vancouver RCMP at 604-969-7345, or by email at yushi.ebisawa@rcmp-grc-gc.ca.

Devries said the teen is now recovering at home.