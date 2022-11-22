Youth stabbed in Surrey secondary school parking lot
A youth has been stabbed in the parking lot of Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood.
Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the victim was taken to hospital but their condition is unknown.
Munn said emergency responders were called to the scene at 12:08 p.m. PT.
An investigation is underway and an update is expected from police later today.