Balancing physical distancing with team sports could prove a challenge but B.C. health officials are hoping to get a few pointers from sports organizers so that young people can play and get more exercise in the future.

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said as the province begins to look at easing some restrictions which were brought in to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, rules around youth sports are being examined.

"We know that it's less risky outside than inside and we know how important it is to have physical exercise, particularly for young people over the summer months and into the fall," said Henry.

She said there needs to be safe ways to allow for sports with physical distancing — keeping players two metres away from one another — and avoiding contacts like sharing food or water during activities.

For events that would normally draw large groups, Henry said there could be limits during the summer and coming year so large crowds don't congregate to watch games.

She said despite those concerns, there could solution and needs some help.

"I think all of those things are, are things that I can give some parameters around but I need the people who are involved in setting up those types of team sports to think about how we can do it in this new normal for now."

Perhaps the biggest hurdle: how to avoid physical contact during play and injuries.

B.C. Soccer 'hopeful' for return-to-play

Sports in B.C. including baseball, tennis, volleyball and soccer are experiencing a difficult spring and uncertain summer due to COVID-19 public health restrictions that have halted activities where groups would gather.

The B.C. Soccer Association which has suspended its season until mid-May is developing a contingency plan for when restrictions may be lifted and is further encouraged by Henry's comments.

The association's executive director, Jason Elligott, said distancing restrictions are a challenge for most sports activities including soccer and is looking for more clarity about what may be allowed.

"Ultimately, the safety of all involved in soccer (and sport) is the priority right now, however, like many involved in sport, we are hopeful that we will receive more information as quickly as responsible from health authorities on what may be allowed as we work towards some form of return-to-play."

Elligott explained he would like to collaborate with members of the association and affiliated clubs "to take appropriate steps that could include limiting the number of people on a field, removing pre- or post-game handshakes, working to schedule more locally, no sharing of water bottles, etc. It really depends on the guidance the health authorities provide."

Even so, he said people coming together is also an essential part of sport participation.

Henry said consideration should be given to the fact that the measures are temporary.

"Recognizing that it's not going to be forever but it is going to be for this next season and we need to find ways to do it that allows especially young people to get out there and be physically active and be together."