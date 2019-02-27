Youth soccer coach in Surrey suspended following allegations of inappropriate behaviour

A youth soccer coach with Coastal Football Club in Surrey, B.C. has been suspended after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were detailed in an online blog post on Monday.

A statement posted on the club website said it only became aware of the allegations against the coach, who is not named, in the last 24 hours.

Allegations detailed in the blog post have not been independently verified by CBC.

"While these allegations pre-date his time at Coastal FC, the nature of them are of the deepest concern," the statement reads in part.

"As an immediate response to these allegations and to ensure that child/player protection is our top priority, we have suspended the coach in question, pending a more thorough investigation and to establish the facts," the statement read.