Skip to Main Content
Youth soccer coach in Surrey suspended following allegations of inappropriate behaviour

Youth soccer coach in Surrey suspended following allegations of inappropriate behaviour

A youth soccer coach with Coastal Football Club in Surrey, B.C. has been suspended after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were detailed in an online blog on Monday.

Allegations were outlined in a blog posted online

CBC News ·
The statement said the club was not aware of any of the information in the blog post at the time the coach was hired. (CBC)

A youth soccer coach with Coastal Football Club in Surrey, B.C. has been suspended after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were detailed in an online blog post on Monday.

A statement posted on the club website said it only became aware of the allegations against the coach, who is not named, in the last 24 hours. 

Allegations detailed in the blog post have not been independently verified by CBC.

"While these allegations pre-date his time at Coastal FC, the nature of them are of the deepest concern," the statement reads in part.

"As an immediate response to these allegations and to ensure that child/player protection is our top priority, we have suspended the coach in question, pending a more thorough investigation and to establish the facts," the statement read.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us