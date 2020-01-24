Youth sentenced in overdose death of 13-year-old

A male youth has been sentenced in the overdose death of a 13-year-old girl who died in July 2017.

The youth was sentenced to four months of open custody, two months of community supervision and 18 months of intensive support and supervision, according to police in New Westminster, B.C.

The suspect, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded guilty on Sept. 24, 2018, to one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

"We continue to work closely with our community partners to help educate teenagers about the risk of drug use and to provide assistance to parents and guardians as they navigate the challenges and complexities of supporting their teenagers," Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement.

On July 15, 2017, two teens including the 13-year-old girl purchased MDMA from the youth, a street-level drug dealer, at the 22nd Street Skytrain station in New Westminster.

The two teens were returning home to Port Coquitlam when the 13-year-old went into medical distress. She later died in hospital.

Toxicology results later confirmed the teen died of a lethal overdose of MDMA.

The department's Street Crime Unit conducted a lengthy investigation with the help of the Coquitlam RCMP, Transit Police and the Vancouver police.