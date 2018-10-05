A young man has pleaded guilty to trafficking in connection with the overdose death of a 13-year-old girl more than a year ago.

The girl died after taking MDMA she and a friend bought from a street-level drug dealer at the 22nd SkyTrain Station in New Westminster on July 15, 2017.

The teens were returning home to Port Coquitlam when the 13-year-old went into medical distress. She later died at Royal Columbian Hospital.

New Westminster police said the dealer, who can't be named because of his age, was later arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 24 and is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 15, 2019.

"This was a tragic and heartbreaking case. We hope that the family of the 13-year-old girl is able to get some sense of closure and peace after this very challenging time," said Sgt.Jeff Scott.

"We encourage all parents to have an open dialogue with their teenagers about the risk of drug use."

Three months before the 13-year-old died, another New Westminster teen died from an MDMA overdose.

