B.C. introduces temporary outdoor job program for youth up to age 29

B.C. has introduced a program aimed at creating work for 15-to-29-year-olds in community service, while their job prospects are dramatically affected by COVID-19.

Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark said almost 25 per cent of youth are unemployed in B.C. and the program would give them an opportunity to work outdoors on initiatives such as building trails or cleaning beaches.

She said the $5-million program announced Monday would provide up to $10,000 in grants for community projects lasting up to 16 weeks.

Youth would receive a training stipend of up to $2,000 per four-week period to a maximum of $8,000 for work until the end of October.

Mark said the money is available as of Monday.

Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Shane Simpson says the program would provide young people with responsibility and work experience as B.C. begins to recover from the pandemic.

Chief Councillor Robert J. Dennis Sr. of the Huu-ay-aht First Nations said students face an uncertain future and participating in the program would give them skills they could take into their future careers.

"Our youth are the future of our nations and opportunities like this not only give us a chance to rebuild our communities following COVID-19, but it allows us to invest and build capacity in the next generation of leaders," Dennis said Monday.