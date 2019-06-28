Fight among youth in Langford sends 1 to hospital with knife wounds

One youth is in hospital with knife wounds after a fight broke out between two groups of young people Wednesday evening in Langford, B.C.

Police believe the fight took place "in the late evening hours" on the grounds of Ruth King Elementary School.

The two groups of youth crossed paths walking along Goldstream Avenue between Peatt Road and Matson Road, sometime between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. PT, police say.

RCMP are asking anyone — residences or businesses — in the area to review their surveillance footage between that time to see whether it may have captured the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.