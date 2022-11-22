Youth dies after stabbing in Surrey secondary school parking lot

An 18-year-old man has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said a suspect is in custody. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to assist in the case.

Emergency responders received multiple calls about the stabbing at 12:08 p.m. PT. The victim was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Munn said police want to talk to students who witnessed the stabbing or who have cell phone video of the incident. She said investigators are working to determine if the two individuals involved were connected to Tamanawis, or known to each other.

Police have erected a white tent in the Tamanawis parking lot to preserve the crime scene. (CBC)

The stabbing provoked a heavy police response at the school, which is located at 12600 66 Ave., because it happened on school grounds during school hours.

"It elicits a large police response because the priority is ensuring the safety of everyone else at the school. The school was placed on a "hold and secure" for a period of time until a possible suspect was taken into custody," said Munn.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.