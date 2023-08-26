Calls for more education, less stigma as report shows toxic drugs the leading cause of death in B.C. youth

Illicit toxic drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among youth in B.C., according to figures from the provincial coroner that have prompted urgent calls from parents and experts for more government action on the crisis.

More youth age 10-18 died from overdose deaths than from vehicle accidents, suicide or malignant cancer, or any other cause, in 2022, according to data from the B.C. Coroners Service.

In a June 19 report on the issue, the coroners service states that of the 142 B.C. youth who died from drug use between 2017 and 2022, 54 per cent were boys, and 62 per cent were age 17 or 18.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred in homes, and more than half the teens who died had been using drugs alone.

"It's horrifically sad. It means that other parents are losing their children as we did and we know how that feels," said Rachel Staples, whose son Elliot Eurchuk died from an overdose in 2018, when he was 16.

A coroner's report on Elliot's death included recommendations for better detection and care for young people struggling with substance use and mental health issues.

But both of his parents say federal and provincial politicians aren't acting quickly or aggressively enough to address the toxic drug crisis.

The number of drug overdose deaths among youth has increased notably since 2016, according to the coroners service, and the introduction of the opioid fentanyl to the unregulated drug supply has been the main driver.

Elliot was one of 18 youth who died from an overdose in B.C. in 2018, and, despite a small dip the following year, that number has steadily increased and had doubled to 36 by 2022.

"As a society, I think we need to stomp our feet, bang our fists on the table and say, 'Enough is enough ... Let's get going,'" Staples said.

Rachel Staples (L) and Brock Eurchuk (R) are pictured after the 2020 coroner's inquest into the death of their son, Elliot. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Early intervention

Emily Jenkins, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia and Canada Research Chair in Socioecological Approaches to Mental Health and Substance Use, says a significant gap in early intervention remains.

"Our system is very much oriented to dealing with problems and not to trying to prevent problems in the first place," she says.

In a statement, the B.C. Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions said in 2022 the province brought in 33 new and expanded substance-use programs supported by about 130 new health-care workers, specifically for young people.

It said it's also in the process of expanding its Foundry centres, which support teen mental health, and has increased the number of beds dedicated to substance use recovery for youth.

But Jenkins says it's not enough.

"Where this approach fails is to take action aimed at responding to the issue before people are in crisis or before they need care and services that are specialized," she says.

Rachel Staples and Brock Eurchuk with photos of Elliot in July 2018. Staples said they tried to talk with Elliot about drug use and addiction. (Gregor Craigie/CBC)

Jenkins says youth need to be educated about drugs before they're at an age where they're exposed to peers using substances or trying them themselves. Educators also need to be providing spaces where young people can talk about substance use.

"When we take an abstinence-oriented approach, it shuts down opportunities for connection, particularly for those who may be most at risk for substance use harms," said Jenkins, who is currently heading up a research group aimed at creating a national standard for drug education in schools.

Marginalization

Substance use doesn't happen in a vacuum, Jenkins adds.

The coroners service report shows that 73 per cent of those who died had been in contact with, or were receiving supports from, the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Jenkins says this points to a need for addiction and drug services to include the needs of B.C.'s most marginalized youth.

"I would urge that our response is really grounded in understanding the characteristics of those who are most impacted and working with youth from those communities to help to create the solutions," she said.

In a statement, B.C.'s Ministry of Child and Family Development says it's putting an emphasis on improving access, early intervention and prevention supports in schools, at home and in the community.

Decriminalization

Eugenia Oviedo-Joekes, a professor at the UBC School of Population and Public Health who specializes in person-centred addiction care, says the stigma and criminalization of drug use makes youth feel scared to access addiction supports.

"Children go to schools where this is penalized because we live in a community where using drugs, carrying drugs carries a penalty," she said.

More youth under 19 died from overdose deaths than from vehicle accidents, suicide, malignant cancer or any other cause in 2022, according to data from the B.C. Coroners Service. (Kevin Mulcahy/Shutterstock )

Oviedo-Joekes says drug use needs to be decriminalized because it is a social and health issue.

"They are using substances, even if we don't know about it … they're using … and they're dying," she said.

"One thing for sure, I prefer to live in a society where my children, if they need help, they can feel safe to ask."

Staples said she and her husband tried to have conversations with Elliot about drug use and addiction.

"I think he felt he could manage his way out," she said.

"I think he thought he was clever enough — and he was a clever young man — to screen drugs and make sure he's not getting drugs laced with fentanyl, which is what led to his death."