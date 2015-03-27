Your long weekend guide to events in Metro Vancouver

There's plenty of fun to be had this long weekend in Metro Vancouver. Here's a round-up of family-friendly events in the region.

Free Easter Bash

Broadway Church | 2700 East Broadway, Vancouver

Saturday, April 20 | Doors open at 10:45 a.m. PT and the event starts at 11:00 a.m.

This free event is for all families with kids aged 12 and under. It will feature carnival games, crafts, pony rides and a bouncy castle. Plus, there are 20,000 Easter eggs to give away.

The 2019 Big Easter Run

Jericho Beach Park | 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Saturday, April 20 | 11:30 a.m.

This holiday-themed run (ranging from one kilometre to 10 kilometres) takes place on the trails of Jericho Beach Park. Participants run with hundreds of bunnies and enjoy dancing, music, prize giveaways, vendors and more. The route is for all ages and abilities and is pet and stroller-friendly.

Registration is by donation and includes a bunny bib, bunny ears, and an Easter egg hunt.

Easter parade in Delta

Delta Street to Memorial Park

Sunday, April 21 | 1 to 2 p.m.

Stroll through Ladner Village Easter Sunday with the Easter bunny and the Delta Police pipe band.The parade ends with an Easter egg hunt at Memorial Park.

VanDusen Eggciting Easter Hop

VanDusen Botanical Garden | 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

5251 Oak St, Vancouver Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20 | Four sessions daily at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m.

Kids up to age 5 can collect eggs near the maze area and win a chocolate prize, and hop along to fun music on the lawn. Take a photo with the Easter bunny, and enjoy other activities at the garden. Please bring your own basket.

Bunny ears and costumes are encouraged with prizes awarded for best costume during each session. There will be food trucks on site too.

Tickets are available online. It costs $18 for a child and $14.06 for an adult.

Plant, Bake and Craft Sale

VanDusen Botanical Garden | 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

Saturday, April 20 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The B.C. Fuchsia and Begonia Society is holding its annual plant, bake and craft sale in the floral hall at VanDusen Botanical Gardens. Admission is free.