Young woman suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Burnaby

A woman in her 20s is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP wrote in a statement that frontline officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Dubois Street and Boundary Road around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

"Although this investigation is in its early stages, the initial information gathered by officers suggests this was a targeted shooting. There is no indication of any on-going threat to the public as a result of this incident," read a statement from RCMP.

Frontline officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Dubois Street and Boundary Road around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday. (Ryan Stelting/CBC)

The Burnaby RCMP Serious Crime Section has taken over the investigation.



Police will be in the area canvassing the neighborhood for information and gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Burnaby RCMP non-emergency line at 604-646-9999 or if you would rather stay anonymous you can submit your information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.solvecrime.ca.