Stabbing in Surrey leaves youth in serious condition

​A youth suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday night.

RCMP say they received several 911 calls around 7:45 p.m. PT about the assault.

Officers arrived on scene, near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station, to find a young person suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police believe the suspect and the victim know each other.

Anyone who may have seen the stabbing or witnessed someone fleeing the area at the time is asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more from CBC British Columbia