Skip to Main Content
Stabbing in Surrey leaves youth in serious condition

Stabbing in Surrey leaves youth in serious condition

RCMP say they received several 911 calls around 7:45 p.m. PT about the assault, which happened near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

Police believe the suspect and victim are known to each other

CBC News ·
Surrey RCMP are investigating after a young person was found suffering from multiple stab wounds near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station Wednesday night. (CBC)

​A youth suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday night. 

RCMP say they received several 911 calls around 7:45 p.m. PT about the assault.

Officers arrived on scene, near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station, to find a young person suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. 

Police believe the suspect and the victim know each other. 

Anyone who may have seen the stabbing or witnessed someone fleeing the area at the time is asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us