Young man's body recovered from Vedder River in Chilliwack

The body of a 22-year-old man who was last seen swimming with friends in a Chilliwack, B.C., river has been found.

RCMP say friends reported the man became distressed after entering the Vedder River on Monday night.

They say the friends tried to pull the man from the water without success.

The body was discovered by Chilliwack Search and Rescue crews on Tuesday.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the death.

