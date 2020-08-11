Young man drowns in Browning Lake near Squamish

A man in his 20s has died of drowning in Browning Lake at Murrin Provincial Park, located just south of Squamish.

Squamish RCMP said in a written statement that officers responded to a report of a missing swimmer at the popular tourist destination at approximately 6:40 p.m. PT on Aug.10.

Police said friends and witnesses told them the man was in the water on an inflatable device when he slipped off, and disappeared. He was found after a "frantic" search in the water by bystanders and police.

The man was provided lifesaving measures by BC Ambulance and Squamish Fire Services, and was then transported to hospital, but did not survive.

Squamish RCMP will continue to investigate along with the BC Coroners Service.

The man's name will not be released and his family has been notified, said police.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Squamish detachment at 604-892-6100.