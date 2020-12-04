Young adults, parents with kids hit hard by pandemic's social, economic effects

Families with children and adults aged 18-29 reported being hardest-hit by the socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data released Friday.

While seniors aged 70 and older experienced the most severe health effects, younger adults and parents of young children reported the pandemic taking a higher economic, mental and emotional toll, according to the provincewide COVID-19 Survey on Population, Experience, Action and Knowledge, conducted in the spring and funded by the BCCDC Foundation for Public Health.

Adults aged 18-29 were nearly twice as likely to be out of work due to the pandemic, with 27 per cent of respondents of this age group affected, compared with 16 per cent for the province overall.

They were also more likely to report increased difficulty meeting financial needs and were more pessimistic about their financial futures than other age groups.

Households with children were more likely to report worsening mental health, reduced sleep and increased alcohol consumption.

Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Reka Gustafson said the survey results informed public health decisions in B.C. around which services to keep open. (CBC)

The results of the survey were used to inform decisions about public health measures during the pandemic, B.C.'s Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson said in a news conference Friday.

Decisions to keep schools and after-school programs open were informed not only by the fact that children have not been significant transmitters of COVID-19 but also by survey results suggesting these things were necessary to help families cope, Gustafson said.

This represents the first time B.C. officials have released COVID-19 data of any kind pertaining to specific communities and ethnic groups.

It is the largest-ever population health survey in Canada, with a sample size of 395,000 people or roughly one in 10 adults in B.C.

Results of the survey were weighted using census data to reflect the B.C. population.