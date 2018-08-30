'You're living in garbage': How a Delta composting plant got away with stinking up an entire neighbourhood

Stepping outside for a breath of fresh air isn't an option for Andy Temple.

"It smells as if you let garbage out in the sun for a few days," said the Ladner resident, whose home sits about a kilometre away from an industrial composting plant.

"It's gross. It feels like you're living in garbage," he added.

The stench emanating from Enviro-Smart Organics has drawn the scorn of hundreds of residents in the residential neighbourhood and spawned numerous complaints levied at the city, the district and the plant itself.

As for who's to blame — it's not so simple.

Pointed fingers

When Enviro-Smart Organics, owned by organics company Green For Life (GFL), began operations a decade ago, Metro Vancouver asked that it obtain an air quality permit — a permitting system aimed at curtailing pollutants discharged into the air. The permit is mandatory, according to regional bylaws.

Only the regional district has the authority to issue the permit, and the company has operated for many years without one and without consequence. Delta Mayor Lois Jackson says Metro Vancouver failed to get the composting company to comply with regional bylaws.

Metro Vancouver has issued a new air quality permit to reduce odours and have waste held indoors by 2020. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

"Metro Vancouver should have taken the lead here — local government has very little power at all," said the mayor. "The permit system is very backward. It's very complicated. Local government has no jurisdiction over it, and it's just not right."

"The bottom line is, we have that odour. It's terrible," she added.

In a letter sent to Delta residents in March, the city said it requested Metro Vancouver to expedite the air quality permit process for the facility to mitigate odour impacts through the spring and summer.

However, in a letter directed at Mayor Jackson earlier this month, the district referenced a meeting it had with representatives from both the city and the composting plant in March 2013.

At the time, Metro Vancouver told the plant that an air quality permit and public consultations would be required for the facility to continue operations.

According to the letter, city staff "strenuously objected" to both requirements, and the city supported the facility's refusal to comply with air quality requirements.

Residents in the neighbourhood say the waste has had adverse affects on their physical and mental health. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Permit approved

In early August, Metro Vancouver finally issued a permit for Enviro-Smart Organics. The company is now required to enclose all of the waste that currently sits outdoors.

"By March 2020, the company must fully enclose its odorous sources, take that air and fully treat it," said Ray Robb, Metro Vancouver's regulation and enforcement division manager.

The 43-page-permit ultimately orders the smells to be contained within one kilometre of the facility by the 2020 deadline. Robb says the district will appoint independent monitors to regularly assess how far the odour spreads.

"It is unlikely that we will be able to detect anything at one kilometre once that emission limit is in place."

Enviro-Smart Organics is owned by GFL (Good For Life) Environmental Inc. — a North American organic waste company. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Residents unconvinced

Still, many residents are unsatisfied with the permit's conditions. Dr. Steve Cockroft says many properties fall within one kilometre of the plant and will still be affected by the odour.

"We've come to a point where we don't trust any levels of government that are involved," he told CBC News. "Basically, this facility has been operating in a grey zone between three levels of government."

Several residents in the neighbourhood plan to appeal the conditions of the permit and push for stricter requirements. But Cockroft fears an appeal could do more harm than good.

"The likelihood is that while the appeal process is in place, GFL won't invest in the new facility," he said. GFL can also appeal the conditions of the permit.

Enviro-Smart Organics was unavailable for comment.

