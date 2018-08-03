You may want to leave the car at home during busy long weekend in Vancouver
Fireworks, parades and festivals are on the schedule this August long weekend
There are a lot of events happening this long weekend in Vancouver — and some major road closures to go with them.
You may want to factor in some of the following into your weekend plans:
Saturday, Aug. 4
Celebration of Light
South Korea is the final country to wrap up the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival on Saturday night.
The pyrotechnics begin at 10 p.m. PT, but closures begin a few hours ahead of time. There are major road closures at Kits Point and the West End. Vehicle access will be limited to residents with a local parking decal or vehicle registration displaying a local address. A detailed list of closures can be found here.
Powell Street Festival
Vancouver's annual festival celebrating Japanese-Canadian arts and culture takes place this weekend on Aug. 4 and 5 at Oppenheimer Park During the festival, parking is not available along the streets bordering the park.
The Blue Jays vs Mariners MLB series
The four-game series is taking place in Seattle, but it's something to watch for if you're heading across the border this weekend.
The final two games take place on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. and on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 5
Vancouver Pride Parade
The parade, expected to draw hundreds of thousands of participants, is the culmination of a week of events celebrating Vancouver's Pride Week.
The parade itself begins at 12 p.m. and lasts till 3 p.m. The route begins at Thurlow and Robson, goes up to Denman along Robson, then moves along Denman onto Beach Avenue to end at Sunset Beach.
Road closures will start in downtown Vancouver at 7 a.m.
The closures are as follows:
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- Robson Street from Burrard to Bute Street.
- Thurlow Street from W Georgia to Nelson Street.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Robson Street from Bute to Denman Street.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Denman Street from Robson to Beach Avenue.
- Beach Avenue from Denman to Jervis Street.
- Pacific Street from Jervis to Burrard Street,
Powell Street Festival (continued)
The Blue Jays vs Mariners MLB series (continued)
Monday, Aug. 6
Vancouver Mural Fest begins (Aug. 6 to 11)
The annual free public art celebration features 23 artists or groups creating permanent, large-scale public murals, mostly around the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.
Check out our interactive map to see where the new murals are going up.
