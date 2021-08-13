Yet another coyote attack reported in Vancouver's Stanley Park

A jogger was bitten by a coyote in Stanley Park Wednesday evening, prompting yet another warning to avoid the famed Vancouver landmark.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS), the woman was running along Bridal Path near Prospect Point at about 7 p.m. when the animal approached her from behind and bit her leg.

She suffered minor injuries in the attack.

"The COS continues to urge the public to stay out of Stanley Park," a Facebook post from the service says.

"If you are in the park, use abundant caution, as there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote."

Just one night earlier, a five-year-old boy was bitten by one of the animals. There have been at least 33 coyote attacks in the park since December 2020.

"The COS will be focusing trapping efforts to specific areas to minimize the chances of catching a non-target coyote. Any coyotes captured that do not match the profile of the offending animal will be released," the service said Thursday.

In mid-July, officers killed four of the animals in an attempt to stop the attacks.