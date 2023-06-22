Yes, you can pass your road test on the 1st try — here's how, according to a former examiner

Former driving examiner Jerry Boal has some age-old advice for aspiring new drivers: when it comes to your road test, failing to prepare is preparing to fail.

It's why so many first-time candidates — almost 50 per cent according to the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, or ICBC, the province's auto insurance provider — fail and have to book a second test, he said, which has the effect of gumming up an already historically busy system.

"It does cause strain on our booking systems," said Boal, now a manager of driver licensing. "If [first-time candidates] are not preparing themselves for the road test and they're not successful, they have to take another road test."

Last month, a record 35,500 road tests were conducted province-wide, according to ICBC. In the past year, there were 343,132 road tests in total, an increase of 33 per cent compared to the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019.

According to Boal, the near-50 per cent failure rate for first-time test takers has remained steady over the decades, mainly because so many candidates arrive ill-prepared or with the misguided intention of using their first test as a learning tool.

Former driving examiner Jerry Boal says many road test candidates arrive ill-prepared, or with the misguided intention of using their first test as a learning tool. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

"Sometimes people say, 'I'll go for the road test and they'll teach me what I have to do on the road.' It's not a lesson. We're examiners and we're conducting an exam and people need to treat it that way," he said.

Boal spent 20 years as a driving examiner and has used his experience conducting tens of thousands of road tests to come up with five top tips for success:

1. Come prepared

Warm up your driving skills by driving to and around your road test location to get familiar with the area. Arrive at least 15 minutes before your appointment — being rushed can increase your stress level and take you out of the right frame of mind to take the test.

2. Boost your confidence

Practice the most challenging moves, like parallel and reverse-stall parking, until they feel smooth. Ideally do this in the car you'll be driving for the test.

3. Mind your surroundings

Some of the most common mistakes made by drivers during a road test are not shoulder checking when turning, merging, changing lanes or parking, Boal says.

4. Watch your speed

Speeding is a common mistake, especially in school, playground and construction zones. Be aware of the posted speed limits at all times. Watch your speed when driving down or up a hill as the change in elevation can cause your speed to fluctuate. Come to a smooth stop at intersections and stop signs, and gradually accelerate when it's time to go.

5. Practice, practice, practice

Drive as often as you can. Driving experience and training are essential. Take some lessons with an ICBC-approved driving school and consult ICBC tools created to help drivers prepare for the road test.

Boal says there is no truth to the urban legend that ICBC driving examiners are expected to fail 50 per cent of the people they test.

"It's much easier for us if the customers pass, it really is," he said. "We want success for them."

Road tests can be booked up to six months in advance and depending on the location, the wait time can be months.

Boal suggests walking-in at a local licensing centre because appointments frequently come open with no-shows, or frequently checking the online booking system for spots that open up due to cancellations.