Yellow Cab driver arrested after Vancouver hit-and-run involving elderly cyclist

A suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run collision between a Yellow Cab taxi and an elderly cyclist sent the rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday.

Police said a Vancouver man in his 70s was trying to cross West 4th Avenue along Collingwood Street in the Kitsilano neighbourhood when he was struck by a vehicle shortly before 10 a.m. Officers said the car had been driving eastbound on 4th and the driver did not stay at the scene.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police later seized a Yellow Cab vehicle for investigation and arrested the company driver. No charges have been laid.

"Through our investigation, speaking with witnesses, we were able to ascertain a taxi was seen leaving the area," Const. Steve Addison told reporters at a news conference after the collision, declining to identify a taxi company.

"We've since located a taxi as well as the driver of that taxi and we're dealing with those parties."

Yellow Cab's general manager, Carolyn Bauer, confirmed Wednesday the arrested driver worked with the company and says they had a "clean past driving record."

Vancouver Police Const. Steve Addison addresses reporters Tuesday after the collision. The officer said an arrest was made after investigators spoke with a number of witnesses who saw the crash. (CBC)

Addison said there were "a number" of witnesses to the collision. The crash scene is typically a busy area, with West 4th being an arterial route through Kitsilano.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who may have dashcam footage is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.