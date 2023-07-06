'Monster' devastated many lives in unexplained stabbing spree, victim's mother-in-law says

WARNING: This story contains details of violence.

The mother-in-law of a young woman murdered in a stabbing spree at a North Vancouver library addressed her killer in court on Thursday, calling him a "monster" who has devastated countless people with his senseless actions.

The victim impact statement was read out during the second day of a sentencing hearing for Yannick Bandaogo, who has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault for the March 27, 2021, attack at the Lynn Valley public library.

One person was killed and six others were seriously injured. The identity of the murder victim, who was in her late 20s when she died, is protected by a publication ban, so neither she nor her family members can be named.

Her mother-in-law told a hearing in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster that her son has lost the love of his life.

"There are no words to describe the devastation this monster has caused so many people," she told the court.

"I have my own pain and grief to deal with for the remainder of my life, but what hurts worse is to watch my son suffer his own heartbreak."

She described her daughter-in-law as a "one of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever met," who always baked treats to share during every visit.

"[The victim] once told me that all she wanted was to be with my son and live in Canada. How dare you rob them of that. You savagely took [her] life and destroyed their beautiful future together," the mother-in-law told Bandaogo.

"The lives of countless people who cherish their own remarkable connection with [the victim] will never be the same. In taking her precious life, you have shattered the lives of family and friends and terrorized an entire community."

But she ended her statement by saying that her daughter-in-law's spirit will live on in the hearts of the people who loved her, and Bandaogo "will never kill" that.

Victims frustrated by lack of answers

So far, no motive has been publicly provided for the attack. Many of the victims and family members who've addressed the court have expressed their frustration with the lack of answers about why their lives have been forever changed.

However, Bandaogo plans to address the court during sentencing, defence lawyer Georges Rivard announced Thursday. Although the victims generally speak English, Bandaogo's statement will be in French without real-time translation, as have most of the court proceedings.

The victims injured in the attack include a university student, a high school teacher and a single mother, ranging in age from 22 to 78 years old at the time of the stabbings.

In the first day of Bandaogo's sentencing hearing, the court heard from Susanne Till, who lost an eye during the stabbing, and Emma Henderson, who was left with multiple scars on her face and breathing problems.

The victims and their families have also spoken about how their sense of security has been permanently shattered, and they no longer feel safe in their quiet North Shore community.

Yannick Bandaogo is pictured in a court sketch from his first appearance in North Vancouver provincial court on April 1, 2021. (Felicity Don)

Defence and Crown lawyers have presented a joint sentencing recommendation of life in prison without chance of parole for at least 15 years.

At the time of attack, Bandaogo had a criminal record, with multiple assault convictions and warrants out for his arrest in other provinces.

Two months earlier, he had been sentenced in Winnipeg to 160 days of time served and one year of supervised probation for threatening to stab two city employees.

The sentencing hearing is expected to continue until Friday.