6 more charges for man accused in North Vancouver library stabbings

The man arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a young North Vancouver woman outside the Lynn Valley public library now faces six additional charges related to a series of stabbing attacks on March 27.

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, is facing five additional counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault, according to a North Vancouver RCMP statement Wednesday.

A charge of second-degree murder was originally laid after a woman in her late 20s died of wounds allegedly inflicted by Bandaogo. Police have not publicly identified the woman.

Six other victims were found injured inside the North Vancouver library that day, all of whom survived.

Police say Bandaogo has a criminal history in Quebec, including violent crimes, and outstanding warrants for arrest.

Yannick Bandaogo appeared in North Vancouver Provincial Court on April 1, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing outside the library. He now faces six more charges in connection with other attacks that day. (Felicity Don)

RCMP say it isn't clear why Bandaogo came to North Vancouver, where he seems to have no ties and, at the time of the killing, no fixed address.

"This was a tragic incident that has shaken all of us and we share the families' and community's grief and outrage," Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi wrote in the statement.

"We want to acknowledge all the first responders and commend the civilians who cared for the injured."

RCMP say no further details are being released while the matter is before the court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide investigators at 1-877-551-4448, or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.