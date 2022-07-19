Police charge woman with murder, search for more witnesses in Yaletown stabbing

Vancouver police say a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a week-long investigation into a fatal stabbing in the city's Yaletown neighbourhood.

Justin Mohrmann, 29, was stabbed while walking near Smithe and Homer streets in the morning of July 11, police said in a statement. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police said they arrested Lindsay Scott, 34, on Sunday night and later charged her in relation to the attack.

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) Sgt. Steve Addison said investigators did not find any evidence to suggest Mohrmann and Scott knew each other.

"We believe they were strangers," he said.

Addison said a 34-year-old woman was initially identified near the crime scene as a suspect when witnesses called 911 to report the stabbing at around 8:30 a.m. PT on July 11.

Police said they are continuing to gather evidence and are still looking for witnesses.

"It was rush hour on a Monday morning. There were lots of people out on the street ... so we believe there may be additional people out there who have information," Addison said.

VPD said they are also investigating Scott's movements prior to the murder. Anyone who believes they interacted with Scott on the morning of July 11 is asked to call homicide investigators at 604-717-2500.

Addison described Scott as white with short auburn hair, about five feet, six inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident, he said.

"Anybody who saw a woman matching that description, possibly acting out of the ordinary, is asked to come forward," he said.

Mohrmann's death is Vancouver's eighth homicide of 2022.