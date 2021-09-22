Yacht runs aground in Vancouver's Coal Harbour

A yacht has sunk in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Coast Guard says it received a report Monday afternoon about a grounded vessel north of the floating marine Chevron gas station in Coal Harbour.

The boat, a 54-foot cruiser yacht called "Rockin Chair," remains mostly underwater and can be seen from the seawall in Stanley Park.

It's unclear how or why the vessel sunk.

It is believed the vessel contains an estimated 200 litres of fuel. For that reason, members of the coast guard have surrounded "Rockin Chair" with a curtain and absorbent boom to contain pollutants.

The coast guard says it's working with the boat's owner to bring in contractors, who will help with next steps.