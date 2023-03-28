Black Panther director Ryan Coogler plans to 'remount' The X-Files, series creator says

Director Ryan Coogler is set to "remount" The X-Files, says the creator of the paranormal sci-fi series.

Chris Carter told CBC's On the Coast Monday that he recently spoke with Coogler, who directed Black Panther and the Rocky spinoff Creed, about remaking the drama, whose original run aired on Fox from 1993 to 2002.

A 10th season ran in 2016 and an 11th in 2018.

"I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast," Carter said. "So, he's got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory."

The show, which starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, drew a devoted cult fan base with its questioning of government secrets and constant search for the truth.

Carter says he thinks the series would need to be significantly tweaked for current audiences.

"We're so steeped in conspiracies now," he said. "The X-Files dealt with a central conspiracy, but now the world is so full of conspiracies that I think that it would be a different show."

The original X-Files series is available to stream on Disney+. CBC News has contacted Disney Canada for more information.

The first five seasons of The X-Files were filmed in Vancouver before production moved to Los Angeles. It returned to Vancouver for the show's first revival in 2016.

