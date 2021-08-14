What you need to know about B.C. wildfires for Aug. 14
Powerful winds are expected to make the wildfire situation worse this weekend
The latest evacuation orders and alerts:
- Entire southern Interior community of Logan Lake is ordered to evacuate because of Tremont Creek fire.
- The same fire has also led to an evacuation order for 10 properties in Electoral Area "J" of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.
- An additional 42 properties in the same area were issued an evacuation alert Friday night. There are already 280 properties on alert.
- Residents of another 11 properties near Momich Lake have been told to leave.
- The Lower Nicola Indian Band has issued an evacuation order for Pipsuel Reserve No 3.
- The Township of Spallumcheen also issued a number of evacuation alerts on Thursday.
- The Strathcona Regional District issued an evacuation alert for residents in the Owens Bay Community of Sonora Island.
- The Columbia Shuswap Regional District expanded evacuation alerts related to the White Rock Lake fire.
Weekend winds forecast to fan flames
Powerful winds are expected to make the wildfire situation in B.C. worse this weekend. Cliff Chapman, director of provincial operations for the B.C. Wildfire Service, says forecasters are predicting winds up to 30 kilometres per hour on Saturday and double that on Sunday, fanning the flames of some of British Columbia's largest fires.
Chapman says if the winds arrive, they have the potential to create significant fire growth in forests baked dry by the heat waves of the past few days.
"If these winds arrive, they will drive aggressive fire behaviour," Chapman said.
There are more than 270 wildfires burning in the province. More than 6,200 properties have been evacuated because of the threat of a fire, while residents in about 27,000 properties have been placed on evacuation alert to be ready to leave.
More than 1,488 wildfires have been started since April 1, burning more than 6,000 square kilometres.
Residents urged to follow evacuation orders
The Tremont Creek wildfire, 411 square kilometres in size, led to the evacuation of the community of Logan Lake, north of Merritt, on Thursday night. Hundreds of people scrambled to leave the community, though some remained.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said those who are asked to leave their properties need to do so, or risk endangering the lives of firefighters and first responders.
"Evacuation orders are put in place to protect lives,'' he said. "When people ignore that, then what often happens ... is firefighters can be diverted from fighting fires to rescue them."
The 'most challenging summer': firefighter
Fire crews themselves are asking for patience and kindness after residents of some communities expressed criticism of the actions or inactions of the service.
Kyle Young, an incident commander with the B.C. Wildfire Service, posted an emotional Twitter thread on the services' account Friday night describing this year as the "most challenging summer" in his 16-year firefighting career.
"We aren't getting the resources we usually would from other jurisdictions due to the immense fire danger across Canada and the United States," Young tweeted.
"At the end of each grueling day, I wonder if everyone is okay. Not only on the incident I'm managing, but those working on other incidents, along with those deeply affected by the devastating wildfires. I wonder if I could have done something different, something better."
The Kamloops-based firefighter ended by urging British Columbians "to come together and support each other."
Tourists asked to stay away
In an unusual move, Farnworth also issued a travel advisory for the Interior, asking tourists to leave, or avoid, the communities of Armstrong, Spallumcheen, the Okanagan Indian Band and parts of the Regional District of North Okanagan in the southern Interior.
"While we're acting out of an abundance of caution, the situation is very serious and could very well get worse quickly," Farnworth said.
"If you are planning to visit this area, now is not the time to do so."
Read more
- The smoke flowing into the South Coast and Fraser Valley from B.C.'s wildfires could provide some relief from soaring temperatures but officials say the combination remains dangerous, particularly for the most vulnerable.
- Logan Lake's mayor says "It's looking not so great for us at the moment."
- A global look at extreme weather events shows 2021's onslaught is hitting harder and in places that have been spared global warming's wrath in the past.
Do you have a story to share?
If you've been affected by the B.C. wildfires and want to share your story, email us at cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca.
With files from Rachel Adams, the Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?