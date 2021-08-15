What you need to know about B.C. wildfires for Aug. 15

The latest evacuation orders and alerts:

The B.C. Wildfire Service says it is preparing for a potential increase in lightning strikes and shifting winds as cooler weather is forecast over the next few days.

Fire information officer Erika Berg says the shift in temperatures is forecast to start on Sunday evening, possibly also bringing pyrocumulonimbus clouds in the southern region. These towering cloud formations can cause their own weather systems including an increase in lightning.

Berg says thunderstorms are most likely to be seen in northern British Columbia, including the Fort Nelson and Caribou fire centres, with a chance of lightning strikes which can potentially cause more wildfires.

She says gusty, shifting winds are also forecast for large stretches of the province, noting they too may cause an increase in size and intensity of fires.

Berg says the service has been conducting prescribed burns on some of the larger blazes such as the White Rock Lake, Tremont Creek and Flat Lake wildfires to prepare for a potential increase in lightning strikes.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> is currently responding to fire # G72591 between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MackenzieBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MackenzieBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chetwynd?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chetwynd</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a>. The fire is approx. 150 hectares and is currently burning extremely vigorously. Structures have been lost and additional structures are immediately threatened. <a href="https://t.co/suErj4O6dA">pic.twitter.com/suErj4O6dA</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

The B.C. Wildfire Service says Vernon and neighbouring areas are experiencing falling ash and dark skies due the White Rock Lake and Tremont Creek wildfires.

The service says the White Rock Lake wildfire is not moving east toward Vernon, but is actively burning north of the Fintry Protection Area and west of Naswhito Creek.

B.C. currently has more than 270 active wildfires and more than 6,700 square kilometres of land scorched by blazes.

Heat warnings are in effect for several parts of southern B.C. including Metro Vancouver, East and inland Vancouver Island and Southern Gulf Islands, Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, North Thompson and Whistler where the mercury is forecast to touch the mid-to-high 30s.

