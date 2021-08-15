What you need to know about B.C. wildfires for Aug. 15
Fire officials say the next 72 hours could be critical in spreading the flames
The latest evacuation orders and alerts:
- As of Saturday morning there were 59 evacuation orders and 112 evacuation alerts across the province.
- The number of properties on evacuation order increased by 87 to 6,321.
- The number of properties on evacuation alert increased by 359 to 27,776.
- A fire that started on Saturday near Brookmere in the Nicola region prompted an evacuation order for 99 properties and put another 89 properties under an evacuation alert.
- Evacuation orders and alerts have been expanded for the Tremont Creek fire which is burning close to Logan Lake and forced the evacuation of the entire district including Highland Valley Copper Mine.
- Growth of the Mowhokam Creek fire south of Lytton resulted in evacuation orders for the Siska Indian Band for Reserves No. 3, 5 & 8.
- Increased fire activity for the Lytton Creek fire, also prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of properties by Saturday evening.
- The Garrison Lake fire, which has been burning since July 23 near Princeton and is still out of control, prompted officials to issue an evacuation order for dozens of properties on Saturday.
- For a full list of evacuation orders and alerts visit Emergency Information B.C.'s Twitter feed.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says it is preparing for a potential increase in lightning strikes and shifting winds as cooler weather is forecast over the next few days.
Fire information officer Erika Berg says the shift in temperatures is forecast to start on Sunday evening, possibly also bringing pyrocumulonimbus clouds in the southern region. These towering cloud formations can cause their own weather systems including an increase in lightning.
Berg says thunderstorms are most likely to be seen in northern British Columbia, including the Fort Nelson and Caribou fire centres, with a chance of lightning strikes which can potentially cause more wildfires.
She says gusty, shifting winds are also forecast for large stretches of the province, noting they too may cause an increase in size and intensity of fires.
Berg says the service has been conducting prescribed burns on some of the larger blazes such as the White Rock Lake, Tremont Creek and Flat Lake wildfires to prepare for a potential increase in lightning strikes.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> is currently responding to fire # G72591 between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MackenzieBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MackenzieBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chetwynd?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chetwynd</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a>. The fire is approx. 150 hectares and is currently burning extremely vigorously. Structures have been lost and additional structures are immediately threatened. <a href="https://t.co/suErj4O6dA">pic.twitter.com/suErj4O6dA</a>—@BCGovFireInfo
The B.C. Wildfire Service says Vernon and neighbouring areas are experiencing falling ash and dark skies due the White Rock Lake and Tremont Creek wildfires.
The service says the White Rock Lake wildfire is not moving east toward Vernon, but is actively burning north of the Fintry Protection Area and west of Naswhito Creek.
B.C. currently has more than 270 active wildfires and more than 6,700 square kilometres of land scorched by blazes.
Heat warnings are in effect for several parts of southern B.C. including Metro Vancouver, East and inland Vancouver Island and Southern Gulf Islands, Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, North Thompson and Whistler where the mercury is forecast to touch the mid-to-high 30s.
READ MORE:
- Some residents of Monte Lake, a small B.C. community devastated by the White Rock Lake fire, were able to view the damage first-hand as the district confirmed on Saturday that 28 residences and one business have been lost.
- Annual forest fires fed by climate change are dragging winemakers and scientists into a high-stakes game of hide-and-seek to find and eliminate offensive aromas in vintages caused by smoke taint.
- The smoke flowing into the South Coast and Fraser Valley from B.C.'s wildfires could provide some relief from soaring temperatures but officials say the combination remains dangerous, particularly for the most vulnerable.
- Logan Lake's mayor says "It's looking not so great for us at the moment."
- A global look at extreme weather events shows 2021's onslaught is hitting harder and in places that have been spared global warming's wrath in the past.
Do you have a story to share?
If you've been affected by the B.C. wildfires and want to share your story, email us at cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca.
With files from Rachel Adams and the Canadian Press.
