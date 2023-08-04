What you need to know about B.C. wildfires for Aug. 4

The latest on the wildfires:

Evacuation notices are still in place due to a destructive wildfire northwest of Whistler, B.C., which now stands at 21 square kilometres near two popular lakes.

Another wildfire forcing evacuations on the edge of East Adams Lake is being fuelled by strong winds, but hasn't destroyed any properties.

Highway 3 has reopened west of Osoyoos, B.C., after a smoke-related closure on Thursday.

There are currently 354 active fires in B.C., with 19 fires of note — or fires that are highly visible or threatening public safety.

For a full list of evacuation orders and alerts, visit Emergency Information B.C.

Dozens of evacuation alerts and orders remain in place across British Columbia as wildfires continue burning under hot, dry weather, including two fires threatening lakeside properties.

The fire destroyed at least five properties earlier this week.

WATCH | Fire burns near B.C. cabins, homes as wind suddenly shifts

Fire burns near B.C. cabins, homes as wind suddenly shifts Duration 1:11 Beth and Tom Shouldice have been watching the Lower East Adams Wildfire burn near their cabin for days. But a sudden shift in wind caused the flames to come dangerously close to the community east of Kamloops.

Residents of nearly 100 properties near the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire are still being ordered out by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, while an evacuation alert was posted for 75 more properties in the area about 20 kilometres north of Chase, B.C.

Steep, inaccessible terrain a common problem

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District also declared a local state of emergency related to the fire, which is now 25-square-kilometres in size. Officials said it was likely sparked by lightning on July 12.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says its crews stayed on the fire lines overnight, structure protection teams were "fully engaged,'' and no buildings had been lost at last report.

Steep, inaccessible terrain and gusty winds were complicating efforts to control the blaze, a problem also faced by crews battling the Downton Lake fire.

An evacuation alert for that blaze was extended Wednesday to include the tiny community of Gold Bridge and several surrounding areas, while the evacuation order covering more than 200 properties surrounding Gun and Lajoie lakes remains posted.

WATCH | Strong winds send fires tearing through B.C. communities

Fires rip through B.C. communities because of strong winds Duration 2:47 A wildfire is ripping through the community of Adams Lake, B.C., prompting residents of nearly 100 homes to evacuate. As the province continues to battle its worst wildfire season yet, officials warn more evacuation orders are coming.

Kootenay alert

Late Thursday, the District of Sparwood and the Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation alert for properties west of Highway 43 and north of Sparwood Heights Drive due to the threat posed by the Lladnar Creek wildfire. The alert covered Whiskey Jack, Elk Valley Trailer Park, Upper and Lower Lodgepole Trailer Park, Savarie Road, Savarie Frontage Road and all properties west of the highway up to 6161 Upper Elk Valley Road.

Hot, dry conditions likely to continue

Cliff Chapman, operations director with B.C. Wildfire Service, said this week would be challenging as hot and dry conditions persist.

The volatile fire conditions forced B.C. Parks to indefinitely close the South Chilcotin Mountains Park because its main access points are through the area threatened by the Downton Lake fire.

The wildfire service was reporting 354 active wildfires in British Columbia on Friday, with 179 of those considered out of control and 15 fires of note that are either highly visible or pose potential threats to public safety.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

Do you have a story to share?

If you've been affected by the B.C. wildfires and want to share your story, email cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca.