What you need to know about B.C. wildfires for Aug. 22

The latest on the wildfires:

1,537 fires have been recorded so far this season, with 248 fires currently burning in B.C.

8,600 square kilometres of land has been scorched by fires thus far, the third most on record.

The most concerning fires remain burning in the province's Interior, near the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Rain is expected to continue falling on the biggest wildfires on Sunday, aiding firefighters.

For a full list of evacuation orders and alerts, visit Emergency Information B.C.

Cooler temperatures and rain in British Columbia's Interior are expected to help calm wildfires on Sunday, but officials warn none of the province's blazes will be doused overnight.

The wildfire season started earlier than usual in B.C. this year, with a punishing provincewide drought and a lack of rain in June and July leading to an especially intense wildfire season that is expected to last into the fall.

On Friday, 2021's season officially became the third most destructive on record in terms of area burned, with updated figures on Saturday afternoon showing 8,600 square kilometres of forest had been lost.

In the short term, however, rain and high humidity in the Interior are expected to help firefighters attack wildfires on Sunday.

"Hopefully in the White Rock Lake Fire [region] and around the Kootenays, we'll see a lot of rain," said Taylor Colman, a fire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

On Saturday, improving conditions saw evacuation alerts and orders get rescinded throughout B.C.

One of the most prominent alerts to get lifted on Saturday afternoon was that for the City of Merritt, with orders also being downgraded to alerts late Friday for more than 650 properties west of Merritt.

Evacuation alerts mean residents must be ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice. An evacuation order means residents should leave immediately.

Due to more favourable conditions and suppression action by ground crews and helicopters, the Mt. Hayes <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCwildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCwildfire</a> (V62669) has not grown measurably since the morning of August 20 and remains at an estimated 70 ha in size. Crews continue to construct control lines and attack... <a href="https://t.co/p6qDTnO9BZ">pic.twitter.com/p6qDTnO9BZ</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

The Mt. Hayes wildfire northwest of Ladysmith, B.C., which led to an evacuation order for a nearby natural gas site, was also calmer on Saturday due to cooler conditions. This allowed aerial support, including five helicopters, to aid firefighters.

"Should favourable conditions remain with us, we're just hoping to continue making hopefully the same progress we are," said Julia Caranci, another fire information officer.

Caranci says a lack of precipitation means forest floors and fuels are still very dry, which means fires can still spread very easily.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire. To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

