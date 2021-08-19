What you need to know about B.C. wildfires for Aug. 19

The latest on the wildfires:

Cool and wet weather has calmed fire behaviour in many parts of the province.

Evacuation orders have been downgraded and alerts have been rescinded as conditions improve.

Federal leaders on the campaign trail are trading shots related to the B.C. wildfires.

For a full list of evacuation orders and alerts, visit Emergency Information B.C.

It's been a relatively calm few days on the front lines of some of B.C.'s most concerning wildfires, but officials are warning that the season is far from over.

With more than a month of summer left to go, this year is already the fourth most destructive wildfire season recorded in B.C. in terms of area burned, with more than 8,520 square kilometres scorched as of Wednesday evening.

It's looking increasingly likely that 2021 will surpass 1958's total of 8,560 square kilometres, putting it in third place, just behind the disastrous back-to-back seasons of 2017 and 2018.

A stretch of rain and cooler temperatures has helped to curb some of the aggressive fire behaviour that has led to widespread destruction, particularly in the southern Interior. Numerous evacuation alerts and orders have been rescinded or downgraded over the last two days as the danger receded.

But the B.C. Wildfire Service has warned that because conditions were so dry and hot for so long at the beginning of the summer, there is still a lot of dried-out fuel available for fires to burn through.

Any period of drier weather — even if it's not particularly warm — could lead to more aggressive fires, fire information officer Erika Berg said Wednesday.

"If we do see some drying periods … windy days can result in fire behaviour increasing," she said.

A Canadian Pacific freight train travels on tracks covered with fire retardant in an area burned by wildfire above the Thompson River near Lytton over the weekend. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

For now, the wildfire service lists the current wildfire danger as moderate across most of the Kamloops Fire Centre, which is home to some of the most concerning fires in the province.

Meanwhile, B.C.'s wildfire emergency is turning into a political issue as candidates hit the campaign trail in the federal election.

On Wednesday, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau traded barbs with Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole over the federal response to the wildfires.

O'Toole questioned Trudeau's decision to call an "unnecessary election" while B.C. was in need of support, while Trudeau said the Conservatives were incapable of admitting that climate change was even real.

A Lytton resident has filed a potential class-action lawsuit against the Canadian Pacific and Canadian National rail companies, claiming their negligence caused the fire that burned down her community.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole has joined a chorus of mayors and officials in British Columbia calling for more federal aid as wildfires continue to devastate parts of the province.

Vancouver Island candidates from the four major federal parties say climate change is a key election issue.

