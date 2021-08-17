What you need to know about B.C. wildfires for Aug. 18

The latest on the wildfires:

Thousands of properties in B.C. remain under evacuation order, despite nearly 1,000 being taken off evacuation order and almost 500 taken off evacuation alert on Tuesday night.

Highway 1 between Lytton and Cache Creek remains closed because of a mudslide triggered by rain and fire activity.

Tourists are being urged to stay out of communities affected by wildfires.

The B.C. government has extended the provincial state of emergency until the end of August to better assist wildfire evacuees.

Rain and cooler temperatures are in the forecast in coming days, which could be helpful for wildfire suppression efforts as long as the wind remains calm.

For a full list of evacuation orders and alerts, visit Emergency Information B.C.

A change in the weather has calmed fire behaviour in many parts of the province over the past couple of days; however, thousands of British Columbians remain on evacuation order as fires continue to burn close to several communities.

A significant increase in fire activity over the weekend because of gusting winds created challenging conditions for firefighters. Rain, cooler temperatures and relatively high humidity in parts of B.C.'s Interior has diminished fire behaviour in the short term, but the amount of rain received in many areas wasn't enough to have any lasting effect on the fires, as deep layers in the ground are still dry.

More rain is forecast for the southern Interior over the weekend.

Smoke cleared in some parts of B.C.'s Interior on Tuesday. In Kamloops, the air was the cleanest it had been since last Wednesday.

Air quality statements are still in effect for most of the southern Interior.

The White Rock Lake fire, which has destroyed dozens of homes, is currently estimated to be about 782 square kilometres in size.

Information officer Forrest Tower with the B.C. Wildfire Service said it's unlikely the White Rock Lake fire will be completely extinguished until the fall or winter, when natural processes can put it out.

The recent rain brought some instability to the wildfire-ravaged area of Lytton, triggering a mudslide that forced the closure of Highway 1 between Cache Creek and Lytton. The highway remains closed as of Wednesday morning. The next update from DriveBC is expected at 8:00 a.m. PT.

As of 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday, 7,330 properties in B.C. were under an evacuation order, while residents of more than 22,000 properties were on evacuation alert, meaning they should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

A total of 932 properties were taken off evacuation order over the course of the day.

They included 166 properties in Cherry Creek, about 28 kilometres west of Kamloops, where the Tremont Creek wildfire had previously threatened homes.

The City of Kamloops rescinded an evacuation alert that was in place for the western part of the city on Tuesday morning.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says crews have made substantial progress battling the Mount Law fire outside West Kelowna, where one structure was significantly damaged along with one previously damaged outbuilding.



The regional district says evacuation orders related to the fire, last measured at about eight square kilometres, have been partially downgraded and most residents have been allowed to return home, with the exception of 17 properties on the outskirts of the Glenrosa neighbourhood.

The B.C. government has extended the provincial state of emergency until the end of August, in order to better support those forced to flee their homes due to the wildfires.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

