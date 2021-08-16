What you need to know about B.C. wildfires for Aug. 16
Coquihalla Highway remains closed between Merritt and Hope
The latest on the wildfires:
- More than 1,000 properties in B.C. remain under evacuation order Monday, including entire cities and communities in the Interior.
- Some of the largest and most dangerous fires are burning in the Kamloops area.
- The Coquihalla Highway remains closed between Hope and Merritt.
- Drivers are being warned highways through the Interior could shut down with little to no notice because of wildfires. Non-essential travel is being discouraged to keep evacuation routes open for locals.
- For a full list of evacuation orders and alerts, visit Emergency Information B.C.
More than 1,000 properties remain under evacuation order Monday after "exceptional" high winds fuelled dozens of wildfires across B.C., sending flames barrelling toward entire communities.
Hundreds fled their homes under smoke-filled orange skies on Sunday as evacuation orders came down, one after the other. Most of the new evacuation orders are in the Kamloops area, where some of the of the largest and most dangerous fires in the province are burning.
There are at least a dozen wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre district, including the Lytton, White Rock Lake, Tremont Creek and Sparks Lake fires.
The City of Kamloops is maintaining an evacuation alert for 700 properties west of the city, as well as the Cherry Creek area, due to the sudden growth of the Tremont Creek wildfire.
The Okanagan Indian Band near Vernon, B.C., is still ordering residents of about 80 properties to leave immediately.
Fast-growing fire burning near West Kelowna
Another out-of-control wildfire, first spotted Sunday between Peachland and West Kelowna, just north of a major highway, forced nearly 500 evacuations in the Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowna within hours.
Evacuation orders issued overnight also affect homes in Peachland.
Fire crews say "exceptional" winds quickly pushed the newly ignited Mount Law fire to two square kilometres — an area half the size of Stanley Park.
"The fire quickly grew and became, quite frankly, a nightmare for our community," West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said Monday in an interview.
"Like nothing I've ever seen before," he continued. "The fire moved in almost every direction and really acted like a snake. It surrounded an area of our community and then came down the hill towards the homes that were closest."
Elsewhere in the Interior, entire communities remain on evacuation alert. The City of Armstrong, with a population of about 5,000 people, has said residents should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice. The same goes for the City of Merritt, which is home to another 7,000 people.
The Coquihalla Highway, a major link between the Interior and the Lower Mainland, remains closed between Hope and Merritt as fire burns on both sides of the road.
Drivers who took the mountain route Sunday while it was still open saw flames snapping at the edge of the pavement.
B.C. currently has nearly 270 active wildfires. Fires this year have so far burned a total of 7,667 square kilometres of land, which would cover an area twice the size of Metro Vancouver.
The B.C. Wildfire Service said the total area burned is about seven times greater than the 10-year average.
Staff warn extreme wildfire behaviour is expected to persist.
"You could call it a blitz. We're working and continuing to respond," said fire information officer Erika Berg.
Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.
Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.
To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.
Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.
With files from Yvette Brend and The Canadian Press
