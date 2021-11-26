Justin Trudeau to visit B.C.'s flood-damaged Fraser Valley

THE LATEST:

The prime minister will visit B.C. on Friday to meet with provincial officials and talk to those affected by widespread floods and landslides.

British Columbia is bracing for yet another storm to hit flooded areas on Saturday, as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning of up to 100 millimetres of rain.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the South Coast and Lower Fraser Valley regions in southwest B.C.

A key highway linking Metro Vancouver to the province's Interior, Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley, reopened on Thursday afternoon to all traffic with speed limits in place.

Several properties along the Similkameen River have been put on an evacuation alert as of 11 a.m on Thursday.

B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says another arterial highway, the Coquihalla (Highway 5), could be open for commercial traffic at the end of January, with the weather being a key factor in that timeline.

For a list of up-to-date flood warnings, visit the River Forecast Centre .

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in British Columbia on Friday for his first visit since record-breaking rainfall caused widespread flooding and mudslides in the province — and just as more storms are forecast to hit this weekend.

The prime minister will tour the city of Abbotsford in the Fraser Valley, east of Vancouver, which has been particularly hit hard by the floods.

Trudeau is scheduled to talk to volunteers and first responders there, along with Matsqui First Nation Chief Alice McKay, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, and local residents affected by the floods.

Hundreds of residents in the region, many of them ranchers and farmers, are still out of their homes because of the extensive damage.

Later on Friday, Trudeau will meet with Premier John Horgan and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and provide updates on federal aid for the disaster.

Farnworth told a news conference on Thursday that residents in flood-prone areas of the province should be prepared for more evacuations as more storms roll in.

The first of three storms in the forecast arrived on Thursday, with another expected early Saturday and the most intense and final storm to hit land on Tuesday.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth at a media conference on Thursday. Also pictured, from left to right, is B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming, Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne, and Agriculture Minister Lana Popham. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Saturday's storm will see up to 50 millimetres of rain in areas away from the coast, and up to 100 millimetres of rain near the mountains, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

Farnworth said crews have inspected 250 culverts across the province in advance of the coming storms, and emergency workers have also arrived from Alberta to help.

Highway 1 reopens

Abbotsford mayor Braun and local residents are watching the forecast. Particular attention is being paid to the Nooksack River across the border in Washington state to see if it will flood over the weekend.

The Sumas Prairie region east of the city, which is home to numerous farms and livestock, remains under an evacuation order and a do-not-consume water advisory .

But there have been positive developments.

Numerous fields have been flooded in the low-lying Sumas Prairie region east of Abbotsford, with farmers saying they have lost acres of crops. (Oliver Walters/CBC)

Highway 1 reopened Thursday afternoon, reconnecting the Fraser Valley with Metro Vancouver to the west and the province's Interior to the east.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said there will be speed limits on the route, but the highway is open for all transportation, including non-essential travel.

Fleming also provided an update on another key route severely damaged by floods: the Coquihalla (Highway 5), which runs through the B.C. Interior.

More than 100 kilometres of the highway was damaged and washed out by mudslides, Fleming said, and numerous bridges were destroyed.

The highway may reopen to commercial traffic in two months' time, he said, but some sections will have reduced speeds and only one lane in each direction will be open.

Rebuilding will also depend on weather conditions in the coming months.

Damage to First Nation

The floods and slides have also affected First Nations, including the Shackan First Nation . Their community is situated along Highway 8, parts of which were severely damaged.

Chief Arnold (Arnie) Lampreau said telephone lines were ripped from poles and heavy steel bridges "tossed like toothpicks," in the flooding, while some homes had been swallowed by water and "erased" by the river.

B.C. is racing to boost its stronghold against floods as more atmospheric rivers are set to hit the province this week. <a href="https://twitter.com/davidcommon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@davidcommon</a> looks into the most vulnerable communities — including the Shackan Indian Band — where more storms could complicate the rebuilding process. <a href="https://t.co/lo4TzuWE1H">pic.twitter.com/lo4TzuWE1H</a> —@cbcnewsbc

Lampreau said he's worried elders in his community might never be able to return to their ancestral homes.

He also said that nearly two weeks after floods ravaged the region, no one from the provincial government has connected with him.

"I've told Emergency Management B.C. (EMBC) to pound sand because they didn't look after our people — we fell through the cracks," he said.

READ MORE: