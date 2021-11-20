Heavy storms headed for southwest B.C., as communities try to rebuild

THE LATEST:

More adverse weather is headed for B.C., which could worsen the mudslide situation.

Officials say goods and services are moving throughout B.C. once again, but forecasted rainfall could cause more problems.

The City of Merritt has released a plan for residents to return home after the city of 7,000 was evacuated when flood waters damaged the wastewater treatment facility last week. Residents could start returning as early as Tuesday.

A washout cut off access to Princeton on Monday, but Highway 3 has since been reopened for essential travel.

Trans Mountain Corp. says its pipeline could be restarted by the end of the week. It was shut off Nov. 14 as a result of flooding.

For information about highway conditions in B.C., click here.

For a list of up-to-date flood warnings, visit the River Forecast Centre.

As B.C. moves forward on recovering from severe flooding that forced the evacuation of thousands last week, another series of storms is in the forecast, which could set progress back.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan says multiple storms are headed for the southwest part of the province, the first of which is expected on Thursday. Though rainfall won't be quite as significant as it was last week, Castellan said it could "exacerbate the vulnerabilities on the ground currently."

Up to 70 millimetres of rain is forecast for the Fraser Valley, and upwards of 100 millimetres on the North Shore mountains and Howe Sound.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, which is currently closed due to damage sustained during last week's storm. Up to 30 millimetres of snow could fall in the region by noon on Tuesday.

Another storm is forecast for Saturday afternoon.

Update Nov. 22 5:15PM<br>An evacuation order and alert for several addresses on Zurich Drive has been issued.<br><br>Evacuation Order:<br>-2571 Zurich Dr<br>-2581 Zurich Dr<br><br>Evacuation Alert:<br>-2572 Zurich Dr<br>-2562 Zurich Dr<br>-2552 Zurich Dr<br><br>View <a href="https://t.co/x5i0M9kvJy">https://t.co/x5i0M9kvJy</a> for full details. <a href="https://t.co/lmcJXfZGNG">pic.twitter.com/lmcJXfZGNG</a> —@City_Abbotsford

All this rainfall will be falling on land that is already saturated, which could mean a greater likelihood of water running downhill and causing mudslides and flooding.

Some Merritt residents to return home today

The City of Merritt put out a plan outlining how and when residents can return home after they were ordered to leave on Nov. 15 when the city was consumed by flood waters.

The first evacuation order is expected to be lifted at noon, and people who live north of the local RCMP detachment will be allowed to begin to head home.

Services will be limited in Merritt as the return progresses, and residents will be on a boil water notice, meaning all water must be boiled before being consumed. Additionally, the city will remain on an evacuation alert.

Some residents, however, may not be able to return to their properties for an extended period. Some properties south of Nicola Avenue, the plan says, were affected by flooding and others were not, so evacuation orders will be lifted on a block-by-block basis.

Dozens of properties in Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie neighbourhood remain on evacuation order. Another five properties were ordered to evacuate on Monday evening.