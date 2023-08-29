Former B.C. federal candidate Wyatt Scott charged with sexual assault and unlawful confinement

Wyatt Scott, the former independent federal candidate for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, has been charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, firearm-related charges and trafficking a person under 18, related to two separate incidents in May and July of this year.

Scott, whose wacky 2015 campaign videos got him some attention, failed to win a federal seat. He finished in fifth place with two per cent of the votes.

Scott also ran for mayor in Mission in 2018. In that race, he came in third out of four candidates, with eight per cent of voters casting a ballot for him.

He is facing a dozen charges related to two separate incidents, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

In the first set of counts, he is charged with break and enter, using a firearm during the commission of an offence, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, forgery and sexual assault. Those charges are alleged to have happened on or around May 3, 2023.

In the second set of counts, stemming from a separate incident in mid-July, Scott is charged with assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement, administering a noxious substance and trafficking a person under 18.

The alleged offences took place in or near Chilliwack. The matter is set for court on Thursday.