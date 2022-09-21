Wrong way motorhome sends 5 to hospital after Highway 1 crash in West Vancouver

Two people have been critically injured, and another three are in hospital after a series of crashes caused by a motorhome travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 1 in West Vancouver.

The motorhome was going west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 between Cypress Bowl Road and 22nd Street at around 11:30 a.m PT when it caused two vehicles to swerve out of its way and crash before colliding head-on with a third vehicle.

West Vancouver police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at the crash site are expected to remain closed for several hours. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called in to investigate.

Police say they do not know how or where the motorhome got onto the highway in the wrong direction. The motorhome driver is one of the people in hospital with injuries.

My husband just saved both of our lives. A van was roaring full speed in the wrong lane on Hwy 1 near Taylor Way. Husband had a split-second to swerve. Car just behind us was hit—flew through the air. No time to warn them. I’m still shaking. Devastated for the people in that car. <a href="https://t.co/RV0ko9iRBw">https://t.co/RV0ko9iRBw</a> —@AdrianaBarton

Witnesses with information about the incident are asked to call the West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300, quoting police file 22-11278.