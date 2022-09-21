Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

Wrong way motorhome sends 5 to hospital after Highway 1 crash in West Vancouver

The motorhome was travelling west in the eastbound lanes and caused two vehicles to swerve out of its way and crash before colliding head-on with a third.

2 people have critical injuries after a motorhome going west in the eastbound lanes hit a vehicle head-on

CBC News ·
Crash on Highway 1 in West Vancouver.
Five people have been injured, two critically, after a motorhome travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 1 in West Vancouver set off a series of crashes. (submitted to CBC)

Two people have been critically injured, and another three are in hospital after a series of crashes caused by a motorhome travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 1 in West Vancouver.

The motorhome was going west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 between Cypress Bowl Road and 22nd Street at around 11:30 a.m PT when it caused two vehicles to swerve out of its way and crash before colliding head-on with a third vehicle.

West Vancouver police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at the crash site are expected to remain closed for several hours. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called in to investigate.

Police say they do not know how or where the motorhome got onto the highway in the wrong direction. The motorhome driver is one of the people in hospital with injuries. 

Witnesses with information about the incident are asked to call the West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300, quoting police file 22-11278.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now