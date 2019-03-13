Intoxicated driver caught after going wrong way through Massey Tunnel: police

Delta police say a driver has temporarily lost their vehicle and licence after driving the wrong way down the George Massey Tunnel on Tuesday night.

A statement said someone complained about the driver going northbound in a southbound lane of the tunnel just after 11 p.m. PT. Police said the driver then pulled a U-turn to go southbound back down Highway 99.

Police found the driver pulled over on the shoulder of Highway 17A, a short distance south of the tunnel. The car was still running with the lights on.

The statement said the driver rolled down their window and handed over their keys as soon as police walked up.

Police handed the driver a 90-day driving ban after they failed a breathalyzer test twice. Officers also impounded the car.

"Thankfully, no one was hurt," read a Facebook post from police. "Please let this be a reminder to make alternative plans to get home if you're planning on consuming alcohol or drugs."