A royal mix-up: B.C. couple gets letter from the Queen meant for someone else

When Hennie and Gerald Cook received an anniversary message from Queen Elizabeth II, they were surprised.

They were even more surprised when they discovered the message was meant for someone else.

The Prince George, B.C. couple celebrated their 60th anniversary this year, and as a gift, their daughter requested an official message from the Queen through the Governor General's office to mark the occasion.

But even though the Governor General's message was properly addressed to Hennie and Gerald Cook, the congratulations from the Queen was made out to a different couple: Robert and Audrey Cook.

"We both started to laugh," Hennie told CBC Daybreak guest host Brady Strachan. "We sat around for a bit and said, 'We should put this on Facebook or something and we can get it to the right people, and if they have ours, they can send it to us.'"

So far, the posting hasn't helped the pair find Robert or Audrey, but it did get the attention of the Governor General's office, who reached out to let the couple know a properly addressed message from the Queen is on its way. It's also prompted a few good-natured jokes about the Queen's age contributing to the mix-up.

"It's nice to know anyone can make a mistake once in awhile," Hennie Cook said. "It kind of made our 60th anniversary more fun, actually, so I'm glad it happened."

