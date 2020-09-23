Houseboat sinks off the coast of B.C.'s Gulf Islands

A bright, teal-coloured houseboat is upside down and slowly sinking in Porlier Pass in B.C.'s Gulf Islands after a towing mishap Sunday evening.

Royal Canadian Marine Search And Rescue responded to the incident at around 5 p.m.

It says a towing vessel was struggling to get the houseboat through the pass, located between Valdes Island and Galiano Island. Suddenly, a strong current ripped out what it calls the "bottom floatation" that was holding the houseboat up.

It started sinking and pulling the towing vessel down with it.

Rescue crews were able to secure the towboat, although the houseboat remains in the water. No one was injured in the incident.

Transport Canada says the houseboat is an obstruction and it is making arrangements to have it removed.

The houseboat was being towed through Porlier Pass, when a strong current swept it off its floatation devices, according to Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue crews. (Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, Station 8 - Delta/Facebook)

Dan White, a Valdes Island resident, witnessed the houseboat initially go by as it was being towed.

"I didn't see the actual incident when it broke free ... but a few minutes later I saw the houseboat coming back through the pass without the boat attached to it and, yeah, upside down," White said.

He says the community is mostly worried about debris from the houseboat washing up on shore for the foreseeable future — especially with a storm on its way that could smash it up.

"It's more of an eyesore than anything," he said. "Over the years to come, there's going to be lots of styrofoam from underneath the boat that was used for the floatation. It's going to be washing up on the beach and that'll be concerning for the environment for sure."