Wreckage of Alberta couple's plane found in B.C. almost 1 year after crash

The wreckage of a small plane that went missing in the Revelstoke, B.C., area last year has been discovered, according to RCMP.

On Monday, a B.C. Ambulance Service helicopter crew reported seeing a crashed white and burgundy plane with C-FSEN tail markings matching that of the Alberta-based single-engine Mooney M20D aircraft that disappeared in November 2017.

A B.C. Ambulance helicopter crew spotted the wreckage of the burgundy and white plane and noted the matching tail markings. (Tammy Neron)

Pilot Dominic Neron, 28, from Parkland County, Alta., and passenger Ashley Bourgeault, 31, from Edmonton, are believed to have died in the crash.

They were flying from Penticton, B.C., to Edmonton when their plane vanished. The plane's radar and a cellphone signal were last tracked to a location 18 kilometres outside of Revelstoke.

Officials called off the search after nine days, but the families of Neron and Bourgeault have maintained their own search efforts since the crash.

The B.C. Coroners Service and Transportation Safety Board are among the agencies investigating the crash site.

RCMP did not reveal the location of the wreckage, identifying the area only as "remote."

"The RCMP wishes to thank the helicopter pilots and crew of the B.C. Ambulance Service for their watchful eyes in locating this plane and assisting to bring closure to the two families," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky in a release.

