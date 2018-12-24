Here comes the world: B.C. hosts the World Junior Hockey Championships

Officially, it's the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, but in Canada it's known simply as the world juniors.

The annual holiday-time tournament of the top teenaged male hockey players has grown from a niche event hosted in boutique European towns, to a cult classic of a sporting spectacle that in Canada at least, rivals major pro sports in audience and attention.

This year, the tournament returns to British Columbia for the first time since 2005/06, with games split between Vancouver and Victoria starting on Boxing Day and wrapping up on Jan. 5 with the gold medal match.

Team Canada poses for a photo after defeating Sweden in last year's gold-medal game at Buffalo, N.Y. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

Here's what you need to know about this year's world juniors:

Who's playing?

Ten teams are drawn into two pools for the opening round. Pool A is based in Vancouver, with games at Rogers Arena. Pool B is based in Victoria, with games at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

POOL A

Canada

Czech Republic

Denmark

Russia

Switzerland

POOL B

Finland

Kazakhstan

Slovakia

Sweden

United States

The top four teams in each pool qualify for the quarterfinals held on Jan. 2 in Victoria and Vancouver. The winners advance to the semifinals in Vancouver on Jan. 4 with the bronze and gold medal games set for the following day.

Canada's head coach, Tim Hunter, speaks to media following the team's recent selection camp at the Q Centre in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / The Canadian Press)

When does Canada play?

Canada begins its schedule on Boxing Day against minnows Denmark. The team's opening round schedule grows increasingly tougher ramping up to the New Year's Eve clash against Russia.

vs. Denmark — Dec. 26.

vs. Switzerland — Dec. 27.

vs. Czech Republic —​ Dec. 29.

vs. Russia — Dec. 31.

Who are some of the players to watch?

The top teams at the tournament are brimming with talent and the stage is always set for unknowns to emerge as well.

Jack Hughes — United States

The likely first overall selection in next spring's NHL draft, Hughes is expected to be among the stars of the tournament. The 17-year-old is a dynamic skater and puck-handler. He'll anchor a strong American team alongside his older brother Quinn, an attacking defenceman selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of last year's draft. Ranked as the top undrafted player by NHL Central Scouting.

American Jack Hughes is expected to be a top pick in the next NHL draft and among the top players at the 2019 World Juniors. (Carlos Osorio / The Associated Press)

Kaapo Kakko — Finland

Kakko is likely the most hyped prospect of the tournament after Hughes. Currently playing in Finland's top league against adult-aged men, Kakko, 17, has the combination of size and puck-handling to dominate games.

Adam Boqvist — Sweden

Boqvist, 18, is an aggressive offensive defenceman who looks to lead the charge from the back. A first round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, he's known for his speed and willingness to carry the puck in an effort to model his game after his idol Erik Karlsson.

Cody Glass — Canada

The Vegas Golden Knights' first-ever draft pick lit up the scoreboard with his junior team last season, scoring 37 goals and 102 points in 64 games for the Portland Winterhawks. Glass, 19, is a fast-skating, physical centre who'll be counted on for leadership as a top-six forward on Team Canada.

Centre Cody Glass, left, was cut from the Canadian team a year ago, but is expected to play a key offensive role on this year's squad. (Aaron Lynett / The Canadian Press)

What are the marquee matchups in the first round?

United States vs. Slovakia —​ Dec. 26 in Victoria

The second game of the tournament and first in the B.C. capital. It'll be the first glimpse at Team USA and the Hughes brothers in a match-up against a Slovakian team that nearly upset eventual silver medallists Sweden in last year's tournament.

Canada vs. Czech Republic —​ Dec. 29 in Vancouver

This will be Canada's third game of the tournament and likely toughest to that point after opening against Denmark followed by a tricky test against Switzerland. The Czechs are a step below the elite tier of teams at the tournament but boast a strong core of skilled offensive players including NHL first round picks Filip Zadina and Martin Necas that will test the Canadian defence.

Czech Republic forward Filip Zadina scored seven goals in as many games at last year's world junior tournament. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press/File)

Canada vs. Russia —​ Dec. 31 in Vancouver

The traditional rivals and gold-medal contenders meet in the final game of pool play on what is traditionally the biggest night of the opening round. The winner of what is typically an emotional contest will earn an easier quarterfinal matchup and big boost of momentum heading into the elimination round.

Finland vs. United States — Dec. 31 in Victoria

The Hughes bros vs. Kakko and co. in a meeting featuring some of the tournament's highest-profile players and the two favoured teams in Pool B.