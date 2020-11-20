Richmond RCMP Serious Crime Unit and WorkSafeBC are investigating a fatal industrial accident Thursday at Lafarge Canada's cement operation in Richmond, B.C.

Police said the facility in the 7600 block of No.9 Road was evacuated after the incident however investigators are not releasing more details about what may have happened.

WorkSafeBC spokesperson Ivy Yuen confirmed investigators were called at about 10 a.m.

Yuen said the purpose of the investigation is to determine the cause of the incident, and any contributing factors, to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Lafarge Canada Inc. spokesperson Jill Truscott said the company is cooperating fully with the investigation.

"We are saddened to confirm a fatal accident at our cement facility in Richmond, B.C., on Nov. 19, 2020. We are in shock and are extremely concerned about the impact to this individual's family and friends," said Truscott in a statement.

Richmond RCMP Serious Crime Unit was on scene for several hours Thursday.