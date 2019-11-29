WorkSafeBC investigating damaged crane in downtown Vancouver
Road closed around Howe Street until area deemed safe
WorkSafeBC is investigating after a crane in downtown Vancouver was damaged, disrupting traffic on Thursday morning.
The cause of the damage isn't yet known, but footage of the crane shows a section that appears to be bent.
The crane is at Howe and Drake streets downtown on a site operated by Onni Group.
Staff experienced issues with the crane on Thursday morning during a routine safety check, said Onni Group chief of staff Duncan Wlodarczak.
"As a precaution to ensure the safety of all site staff and nearby vehicle traffic and pedestrians, the site was immediately shut down," he said in an emailed statement.
"The street was closed until a full assessment of the crane could be completed."
Wlodarczak said the company notified the City of Vancouver as soon as the damage was discovered. Safety officers with WorkSafeBC are investigating.
"The site and road will reopen once it is confirmed the crane and the area is safe," said Wlodarczak.
With files from Yvette Brend
Comments
