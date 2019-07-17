Skip to Main Content
WorkSafeBC investigating after hazmat situation in Surrey sends 2 to hospital
British Columbia

WorkSafeBC investigating after hazmat situation in Surrey sends 2 to hospital

Two people are in hospital in stable condition following a hazmat situation in Surrey.

Both people are in stable condition

CBC News ·
Seven ground ambulances were dispatched. (Nic Amaya/CBC)

Two people are in hospital in stable condition following a hazmat situation in Surrey.

According to B.C. Health Emergency Services (BCHES), seven ground ambulances were dispatched after they received a call around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

WorkSafeBC is now investigating.

BCHES would not confirm the location of the incident, but Ha Do, who works at AI Industries on 104 Avenue in Surrey, said he saw a nearby business being evacuated.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories