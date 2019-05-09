Almost six months after workplace culture at the B.C. Legislature was sharply criticized in a blistering report that alleged several staffers were fired without reason, the province has begun its search for someone to run a "comprehensive" review of the dynamic between staff in the assembly.

The person or company who lands the contract would run "a transparent, confidential, inclusive and independent workplace review … in light of workplace culture issues" raised in a report by Speaker Darryl Plecas, according to a request for proposals posted online Wednesday.

The primary focus of Plecas's report was allegations of inappropriate overspending by two top legislature officials. The report blew a hole in the day-to-day workings of the assembly when it was published in January and eventually led Clerk of the House Craig James to settle with the assembly and retire over his exposed misconduct.

But in his 76-page report, Plecas said he also heard from "a number of former employees" at the assembly about a toxic workplace culture as he and his special adviser were looking into officials' conduct.

Some said they were fired without cause and without notice of any problems with their work, the report read.

Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz, left, and Clerk of the House Craig James make a statement to media in November 2018 after they were suspended from their jobs at the legislature. (Ben Nelms/Canadian Press)

Plecas wrote that other witnesses told him those "who were seen to have raised concerns with expenses or financial management" were later fired.

"It appears this practice of sudden without-cause terminations has fostered a culture [of] insecurity among staff in at least some of the departments … that if employees spoke up about concerns or fell out of favour they could lose their jobs without warning," the Speaker wrote.

"As a result, staff have stayed quiet about what they have observed," he continued, describing what he called an "unhealthy" dynamic.

Plecas said the unjust terminations he heard about did not have an "identifiable connection" to the Clerk of the House or Sergeant-at-Arms, whose offices were otherwise the predominant focus of the report, but were indicative of a "broader" problem from the top down.

"Whether intentionally fostered or not, a workplace culture where employees are fearful of speaking up leaves an organization vulnerable to having a lack of effective oversight," the report said.

Plecas called for the workplace review and later said he hoped his report would bring "meaningful oversight and meaningful transparency" to the legislature.

The province is looking for a contractor to run a workplace culture review at the B.C. Legislature after a report from the Speaker alleged unjustified firings among assembly staff. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

330 current employees

Members of the legislature's management committee agreed to launch an audit of legislature finances, conduct a workplace review and submit that report to an auditor from outside of B.C. after the report was published.

The request for proposal said the review will be done "with voluntary participation of the Legislative Assembly's approximately 330 current employees, as well as any interested former employees."

"The workplace review may result in organizational reconciliation activities, which may be appropriate and required to ensure a healthy workplace culture at the Legislative Assembly," the post read.

Legislative assembly employees are non-partisan workers who can give procedural advice, administrative support and other "information services" in the legislature.

Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz, who was suspended along with the now-retired Clerk of the House last fall, remains on administrative leave pending an RCMP investigation and audit by the auditor-general.

The investigative report that determined misconduct by James — compiled by retired chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada Beverley McLachlin — found Lenz's behaviour did not constitute misconduct.

Both Lenz and James have denied wrongdoing since they were marched out of the legislature under police escort in November. When he announced his retirement, James said he was leaving because of public ridicule and humiliation caused by his suspension.