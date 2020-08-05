Worker dead after incident at gold mine in northwest B.C.

A worker is dead after an incident during maintenance operations at a gold mine in northwestern B.C.

Pretivm Resources said the man was injured Friday while working at a support facility on the surface of the Brucejack Mine, approximately 60 kilometres north of Stewart, B.C.

The company, a Vancouver-based gold producer, said medics treated the man "immediately" for his injuries, but confirmed he died Sunday at a hospital in Terrace, B.C.

A statement said operations at the mine were suspended on Friday and have since resumed. It also said the company "is fully co-operating" with an investigation of the "isolated" incident.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am reporting this tragic loss. Our immediate focus is to support his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time," said Jacques Perron, president and CEO of Pretivm.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is our topmost priority and we will investigate the incident fully. This tragedy is a devastating reminder of the critical importance of safety in all aspects of mine site operations."